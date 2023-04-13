To those who knew former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's one-time chief of staff, Roy McGrath was fastidious to a fault. He was task-oriented and strait-laced, a career public servant and political operator who was quirky and deeply concerned about his image.

What McGrath did not seem to be, they said, was a criminal mastermind -- which made his fall from grace all the more remarkable, a human and political tragedy that leaves a trail of questions that may never be answered.

CNN's Evan Perez, Mary Kay Mallonee, Dave Alsup and Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.