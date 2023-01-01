Josh Shapiro had a massive spending advantage and a weak Republican opponent, but the incoming Pennsylvania governor thinks Democrats should still take note of how he made voters see his fight-for-the-little-guy speeches as more than just talk -- and racked up the party's biggest margin in any swing-state race of 2022.

"My sense is people don't think government will have the courage to take on the powerful and then be able to deliver," Shapiro said in an interview with CNN. "So I think some people are like, 'This guy really did take on the big guy, and he really did deliver something.'"

