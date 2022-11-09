How election officials staved off chaos at polling places Tuesday

Voting booths are seen at Glass Elementary School's polling station in Eagle Pass, Texas, on November 8. In many ways, the 2022 elections were an example of the plane landing safely.

 MARK FELIX/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

In many ways, the 2022 elections were an example of the plane landing safely.

The fallout from former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election -- and the fraud conspiracy theories, hostility towards election officials and promises of combative poll watching activities those falsehoods produced -- did not translate into widespread chaos at precincts around the country on Tuesday.

CNN's Bob Ortega, Sean Lyngaas and Maeve Reston contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.