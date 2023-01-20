Last August, as President Joe Biden left the White House for another weekend at home in Wilmington, Delaware, he told reporters he was bringing his President's Daily Brief -- the highly classified intelligence memo that contains some of the US government's most closely held secrets.

"I have, in my home, a cabined-off space that is completely secure," Biden said before boarding Marine One. "I'm taking home with me today's PDB. It's locked. I have a person with me -- military with me. I read it, I lock it back up, and give it to the military."

