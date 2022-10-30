Pitched battles over abortion rights and election falsehoods are playing out in attorneys general contests across the nation.

Though the races receive less attention than federal races and contests for governor, 11 competitive races for states' top prosecutor underscore the crucial roles that attorneys general play in determining their states' approaches to the enforcement of abortion bans, election restrictions, federal policies and more.

