The House Ways and Means Committee will meet Tuesday to discuss former President Donald Trump's tax returns and weigh whether to release the information to the public, the end to a years-long effort from Democrats to learn more about Trump's financial background.

The highly anticipated meeting is years in the making but comes as Democrats have just days to act on whether to release the former president's tax returns. While there is historic precedent for Ways and Means to release confidential tax information, a decision to put it out to the public would come with intense political fallout as Trump has already declared he is running for president in 2024.

