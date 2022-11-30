The House on Wednesday will vote on legislation to avert a rail shutdown following a grave warning from President Joe Biden about the economic danger posed by congressional inaction.

Democratic leadership has been whipping votes on the legislation, sources familiar with the effort told CNN, which will be split into two votes: One that would adopt a September tentative agreement approved by labor and management leaders and one to add paid sick leave to the legislation.

CNN's Chandelis Duster, Ted Barrett, Manu Raju, Allie Malloy, Daniella Diaz and Annie Grayer contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.