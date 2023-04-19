The House is expected to vote Wednesday on a GOP-led resolution to block a DC policing bill aimed at accountability and reform.

The vote takes place not long after a similar measure sparked tensions and division among Democrats. In March, President Joe Biden said he would not veto a different resolution to rescind a DC crime law -- a move that sparked outcry from congressional Democrats who argued the White House had not made its position clear before the House voted. The resolution went on to pass the Senate and Biden signed it into law.

