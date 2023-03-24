The House is expected to vote Friday on a bill that aims to increase so-called parental rights in the classroom, as House Republicans spotlight an issue that has emerged as a key party priority.

Among other things, H.R. 5, also known as the "Parents Bill of Rights Act," would amend the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 to require schools to provide parents with a list of books and reading materials available in the school library as well as posting curriculum publicly.

