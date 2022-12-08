The House is expected to vote on Thursday to pass sweeping legislation that would authorize $858 billion in national defense funding and rescind the US military's Covid vaccine mandate.

House lawmakers will take up a final negotiated version of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023, which sets the policy agenda and authorizes funding for the Department of Defense. Following passage in the House, the measure would next need to go to the Senate to be approved before it could be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

CNN's Ellie Kaufman, Ali Zaslav, Betsy Klein and Phil Mattingly contributed to this report.

