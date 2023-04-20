House to vote on anti-trans sports bill

The House is expected to vote Thursday on a GOP-led bill that would ban transgender athletes from women's and girls' sports at federally funded schools and educational institutions.

 Jacquelyn Martin/AP

The bill is not expected to be taken up by the Democratic-controlled Senate and the White House has issued a veto threat. But the vote shows that Republicans are working to spotlight the issue -- and it comes amid a GOP-led push in states across the country to pass similar bills restricting transgender athletes' participation in sports.

CNN's Devan Cole contributed to this report.

