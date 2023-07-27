House to leave for August recess without resolving key spending fight, as government shutdown threat looms in fall

A view of the US Capitol dome May 16 in Washington, DC. The House will leave on July 27 for August recess without resolving a key spending fight that has exposed divisions among Republicans with the threat of a government shutdown looming in the fall.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(CNN) — The House will leave on Thursday for August recess without resolving a key spending fight that has exposed divisions among Republicans with the threat of a government shutdown looming in the fall.

In a sign of how difficult the road ahead will be, House Republicans were unable to pass an agriculture funding bill this week as hardline conservatives pushed for deep spending cuts that even some members of their own party balked at, and moderates expressed concerns over a controversial provision related to abortion.

