House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will win reelection, CNN projects, defeating her GOP opponent in the midterm race.

Pelosi, a towering figure in Democratic politics, won out against longshot Republican challenger John Dennis in the race for California's 11th Congressional District.

CNN's Daniella Diaz contributed to this report.

