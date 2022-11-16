House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will "address her future plans" on Thursday, her spokesperson announced late Wednesday.

"Speaker Pelosi has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters. This evening, the Speaker monitored returns in the three remaining critical states. The Speaker plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned," spokesperson Drew Hammill tweeted.

CNN's Annie Grayer, Manu Raju, Daniella Diaz, Ashley Killough and Sonnet Swire contributed to this report.

