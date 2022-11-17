After clinching the majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, top Republicans on Thursday outlined a broad range of investigative targets focused on President Joe Biden and his family's business dealings.

"In the 118th Congress, this committee will evaluate the status of Joe Biden's relationship with his family's foreign partners and whether he is a President who is compromised or swayed by foreign dollars and influence," said Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee. "I want to be clear: This is an investigation of Joe Biden, and that's where the committee will focus in this next Congress."

CNN's Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.

