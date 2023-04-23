House Republicans are abandoning a years-long push by their party to pass a federal abortion ban and are exploring other ways to advance their anti-abortion agenda -- a remarkable shift that underscores how the GOP is wrestling with an issue that has become a political landmine for their party.

In interviews with dozens of Republicans, the vast majority -- even among the staunchest opponents of abortion-- rejected the idea of Congress pursuing a national ban and said leadership has no plans on the horizon for it to be a centerpiece of their agenda, despite passing federal restrictions on the procedure in previous years when they were in power.

CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this report.

