House Republican leaders are moving behind the scenes to get their conference behind a plan that would raise the debt ceiling for one year with a slew of cuts and revenue raisers, a move intended to strengthen their negotiating position with the White House in the high-stakes standoff.

The goal is to put a bill on the House floor as soon as May that could pass the narrowly divided chamber and send a clear signal to President Joe Biden that any legislation raising the debt ceiling must have strings attached, according to GOP sources involved in the talks.

