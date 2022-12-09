As a right-wing faction threatens to tank his speakership ambitions, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy delivered a promise: "I'll never leave," making clear he has no plans to drop out of the race even if the fight goes to many ballots on the floor.

"I'll get 218," McCarthy told CNN, referring to the votes he'd need to become House speaker.

Morgan Rimmer and Annie Grayer contributed to this report.

