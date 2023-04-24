House Republican Whip Tom Emmer sounded upbeat Monday as he vowed Republicans will have the votes to pass their debt ceiling bill later this week, making the case he's made to members all weekend that a vote against the package would hand President Joe Biden and Democrats a victory.

Emmer, the top House GOP vote counter, declined to give specific timing for a vote, but he doubled down that leaders will bring the measure to the floor this week. "Well, that's up to the speaker," he said when asked what day the bill would come to the floor.

CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.