The House voted on Thursday to pass a sweeping energy policy bill put forward by Republicans that the GOP majority has highlighted as a key priority -- even though it is expected to be dead on arrival in the Senate.

Republicans have touted the bill as a plan to increase American energy production and grow the economy, while Democrats have denounced the measure, arguing it would set back efforts to transition to clean energy sources. The final vote was 225 to 204.

