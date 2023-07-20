(CNN) — The House on Thursday passed a Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill to renew funding for the agency for the next five years.

The bipartisan bill aims to make improvements to efficacy and operations at the agency, expand the workforce for the aviation industry, invest in airport infrastructure and improve the general public’s passenger experience for air travel. The measure was approved on a bipartisan basis – 351 to 69.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.