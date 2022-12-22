The House passed legislation Thursday that would reform the Internal Revenue Service's presidential audit process just days after Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee released a report showing the program did not work properly in relation to former President Donald Trump's taxes.

The legislation, which passed 222-201, would require the IRS to conduct an audit of a president's tax returns, as well as the tax returns of a president's business entities, quickly after they are filed. The legislation would also require the IRS to release public updates on the status of the audit and release the tax returns within 90 days of filing.

