House Oversight Chairman James Comer announced that his panel will hold a hearing next Friday to spotlight the Treasury Department's failure to provide bank activity reports for President Joe Biden's son Hunter, presidential brother James Biden and several Biden family associates and their related companies.

The bank activity reports in the Treasury Department's custody have long been a top target for Comer, a Kentucky Republican who has vowed to investigate the Biden family's financial transactions and foreign business dealings. Although his requests went unanswered when House Republicans were in the minority, Comer is making this effort a top priority for the Oversight panel now that he holds the powerful committee gavel.

