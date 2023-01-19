The House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing on the Biden administration's border policies in early February, kicking off what is expected to be a series of hearings on the issue amid widespread GOP criticism.

Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer, who now serves as the committee's chair, has been a fierce critic of the Biden administration's handling of the US-Mexico border. The hearing will take place the week of February 6.

