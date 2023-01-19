Some of the most extreme voices in the Republican Party will play a central role in Congress' efforts to investigate President Joe Biden, his family and his administration in the months ahead.

Republicans on Wednesday unveiled the full roster of members who will serve on the House Oversight Committee, including several -- such as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Scott Perry, Andy Biggs, Jim Jordan and Paul Gosar -- who have denied the results of the 2020 presidential election and openly floated conspiracy theories.

CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.