House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has sent a letter to the US Secret Service requesting the visitor logs from President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, where more classified documents have been found.

In the letter, Comer, a Kentucky Republican lawmaker, says there has been a "lack of transparency" from the White House.

