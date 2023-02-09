House Oversight Chairman James Comer sent his first official request on Thursday to President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and the president's brother, James Biden, for documents relating to their foreign business dealings.

Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, is requesting a trove of documents from the pair, as well as from a close associate of Hunter Biden, Eric Schwerin, as the next step in his panel's investigation into the Biden family. The requests come after Comer made requests for information from the Treasury Department about the Biden family's financial transactions, and Comer has vowed to investigate the Biden family.

