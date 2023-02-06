House Oversight chairman and former Twitter employees strike deal on subpoenas in exchange for testimony

Rep. James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky and the new chairman of the House Oversight Committee, is seen at a hearing at the Capitol in Washington on January 30, 2023.

 J. Scott Applewhite/AP

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has subpoenaed three former Twitter employees who will testify before the panel in relation to their investigation into Twitter's decision to temporarily suppress a New York Post story regarding Hunter Biden's laptop, three sources familiar with the documents tell CNN.

Twitter's former Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde, former Deputy General Counsel James Baker and former Head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth requested they be subpoenaed in order to compel their testimony, the sources told CNN, given the legal complications of publicly sharing privileged information from Twitter before the committee.

CNN's Annie Grayer, Donie O'Sullivan, Brian Fung and Evan Perez contributed to this report.

