In a letter first announced on CNN's "State of the Union," House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer requested more documents and communications related to the searches of President Joe Biden's homes and other locations by Biden aides for classified documents, as well as the visitor log of the president's Wilmington, Delaware, home from January 20, 2021 to present.

The letter, addressed to White House chief of staff Ron Klain, comes after Biden's aides found five additional pages of classified material at his personal residence in Wilmington on Thursday, the same day a special counsel was appointed to investigate the matter. The White House revealed the discovery on Saturday.

