The first piece of modern federal legislation to address the infrastructure of voting systems across the country, known as Help America Vote Act, celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday.

HAVA was created on a bipartisan basis after the 2000 presidential election, which was decided by the Supreme Court after razor thin margins revealed the need to address antiquated voting systems. As Congress has become more partisan, funding for HAVA has significantly decreased.

