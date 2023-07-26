(CNN) — Republican leadership is bracing for yet another week where they’ll need to unite a splintered conference – this time on a series of spending bills that will set the tone for an autumn showdown with the United States Senate.

The House is expected to begin votes on two spending measures to fund military construction and veterans’ affairs programs as well as agriculture and other related agencies this week, but familiar divisions over spending are rearing their head after members of the right flank have been warning for weeks they need to see more concessions before rallying behind the appropriations bills while some moderates bristled at the prospect of anti-abortion provisions.

