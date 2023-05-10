House Republicans are demanding more information on how Central Intelligence Agency employees interacted with a group of former intelligence officials as they organized a 2020 public statement that questioned whether a laptop with Hunter Biden emails and documents was part of a Russian disinformation operation.

House Judiciary Republicans say in a new report that one of the letter's signers told committee investigators that a staff member at the CIA asked him about signing onto the effort.

CNN's Zack Cohen contributed.

