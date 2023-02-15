House Judiciary Republicans have subpoenaed the chief executive officers of Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft for information about their companies' communications with the executive branch over how their content is moderated.

The move by committee Chairman Jim Jordan is a notable escalation as part of the House GOP's effort to prove that big tech companies have colluded with the federal government to suppress conservative voices. The House Oversight Committee last week, in a hearing with three former Twitter executives, did not produce conclusive evidence that Twitter temporarily suppressed a New York Post story at the request of government agencies, and the former executives said the government played no role in the decision.

CNN's Brian Fung contributed to this report.

