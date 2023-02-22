House January 6 investigator says its 'likely' 2020 election subversion probes will produce indictments

Kevin Marino (left) and Timothy J. Heaphy are pictured here in Washington, DC, in June of 2022.

 Joshua Roberts/Reuters

The top investigator on the House committee that probed the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack said Wednesday it is "likely" that the Georgia and federal investigations into efforts to subvert the 2020 presidential election will produce indictments.

Timothy Heaphy told CNN's Kate Bolduan on "Erin Burnett OutFront" that "unless there is information inconsistent, which I don't expect, I think there will likely be indictments both in Georgia and at the federal level."

