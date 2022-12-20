The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has started handing over evidence and transcripts from its probe to the Department of Justice, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Special counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee parts of the DOJ's investigation into the insurrection, sent a letter to the committee earlier this month requesting all of the information from the panel's investigation, one of the sources told CNN.

