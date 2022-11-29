The chairman of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol said Tuesday that the panel is "close to putting pens down" on its final report, which is slated for release by the end of this Congress.

"The body of the report is complete and there is general agreement on that," Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi told reporters.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.