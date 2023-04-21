House Intelligence Committee investigating CIA handling of sexual assault complaints

The House Intelligence Committee is investigating the CIA's handling of sexual assault and harassment cases, CNN has confirmed.

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

The bipartisan probe comes as multiple female CIA employees have approached the committee since the beginning of this year and told lawmakers the agency is discouraging women from filing sexual misconduct complaints, according to a person familiar with the matter.

