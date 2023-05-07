The leaders of the House Intelligence Committee, who are on a congressional trip to the Middle East, say countries in the region are seeking an increased role for the United States to counter the growing influence of China.

House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner, an Ohio Republican, and ranking Democrat Jim Himes of Connecticut spoke to CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" in a joint interview that aired Sunday as the pair were in Israel, as part of a visit that also took them to Jordan and Egypt.

CNN's Jennifer Hansler, Nadeen Ebrahim, Tamara Qiblawi, Adam Pourahmadi, Kristin Wilson and Haley Talbot contributed to this report.

