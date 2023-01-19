House GOP's swing votes demand talks on debt ceiling and push back on White House's hard-line stance

House Republicans from swing districts are flatly rejecting the White House's position that the debt ceiling must be raised "without conditions."

 Getty Images

House Republicans from swing districts are flatly rejecting the White House's position that there be no negotiations with Congress over raising the national debt ceiling, insisting that they won't bend to the Democrats' take-it-or-leave-it approach to avoid the first-ever debt default with no conditions attached.

The Republicans, many of whom hail from districts that President Joe Biden won or narrowly lost and are seen as the most likely to break ranks with their party's leadership, said they are not willing to back a "clean" debt ceiling increase, insisting there must be some fiscal agreement first. That view is in line with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who is calling for negotiations with the White House before a possible default occurs later this year.

