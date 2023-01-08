House GOP select panel will target DOJ and FBI and their 'ongoing criminal investigations'

House Republicans are gearing up to investigate the Department of Justice and the FBI, including their “ongoing criminal investigations,”

House Republicans are gearing up to investigate the Department of Justice and the FBI, including their "ongoing criminal investigations," setting up a showdown with the Biden administration and law enforcement agencies over their criminal probes, particularly those into former President Donald Trump.

The new House GOP majority has proposed that a new select subcommittee be formed -- a result of one of the key concessions House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made to his opposition to secure the gavel.

