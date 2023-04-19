House Republicans are trying to restart momentum on a border security package that faced early opposition in the current Congress by beginning to move a slightly revamped package through the committee process on Wednesday, but early reactions indicate many of the same sticking points and hurdles remain.

The conference, which has lambasted the Biden administration over border policy, had hoped to pass a narrow border security bill within the first two weeks of their new majority but blowback from moderates that forced lawmakers back to the negotiating table revealed that delivering on this campaign promise would be much harder than first imagined.

