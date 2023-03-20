Three key House GOP chairmen took the extraordinary step on Monday of seeking to intervene in an investigation into Donald Trump ahead of potential criminal charges the former president may face. The move underscores the lengths House Republicans are going to try to defend Trump ahead of a potential indictment, even as they acknowledge they don't know the full scope of any potential charges.

The three chairmen -- House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, House Oversight Chairman James Comer and House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil -- sent a letter calling for testimony from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and criticizing his investigation into Trump as an "unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority." It's the latest effort by House Republicans to try to muddy the waters ahead of the possibility that Trump could become the first former president ever to be indicted.

CNN's Kara Scannell contributed

