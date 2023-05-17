(CNN) — House Republicans are taking up a series of pro-law enforcement bills this week, as the party grapples with cutting funding to federal law enforcement agencies.

On Wednesday, the House passed a pair of bills – one would make assaulting a law enforcement officer a deportable offense for migrants and the other would establish a program for officers to purchase a retired handgun from the agency that issued it to them – with bipartisan support. Thirty-six Democrats voted with their Republican colleagues on the bill that would deport non-citizens for assaults against law enforcement, and 13 Democrats voted with all Republicans on the service weapon legislation.

