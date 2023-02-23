House GOP looks for plan B after struggling to pass border security bill

House Republicans are looking for plan B after they struggled to pass a border security bill. Pictured is the US-Mexico Border in Cochise County near Sierra Vista, Arizona, on February 16.

 Rebecca Noble/AFP/Getty Images

House Republicans had hoped to pass a narrow border security bill within the first two weeks of their new majority, notching an easy win and delivering on a key campaign promise in the process.

But a three-page bill from conservative Texas Rep. Chip Roy has run into fierce opposition from moderates, forcing GOP leaders back to the drawing board and exposing deep divisions in the party along the way.

CNN's Priscilla Alvarez contributed.

