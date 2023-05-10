House GOP leaders are scrambling to quell an internal rebellion over their border security bill, according to multiple GOP sources, putting the timing of the legislation's passage in limbo.

The House was supposed to vote Wednesday afternoon on a rule to set floor debate for the bill, but leadership recessed the floor as they work to find a path forward. Final passage is scheduled for Thursday -- a vote strategically timed to coincide with the expiration of Title 42, a pandemic-era policy that allowed certain migrants to be turned away at the border.

