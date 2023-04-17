House Republicans on the Judiciary Committee are exemplifying the lengths they are willing to go to discredit Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's criminal case against former President Donald Trump with a Monday New York field hearing on Bragg's home turf.

The hearing, billed as focusing on crime in New York, comes as the legal drama between Bragg and House Republicans has intensified in recent days. Bragg sued House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan and sought to block him from taking certain investigative steps, arguing that Congress doesn't have oversight authority over state-level criminal prosecutions.

