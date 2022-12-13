The House Republican Conference is still entrenched in an internal war over whether to reinstate an arcane rule that would empower any member to bring up a vote to oust a speaker at any time.

The bitter divide is only heating up and has emerged center stage in House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's quest for 218 votes to win the position. For McCarthy's backers, the so-called motion to vacate is seen as little more than a promise of hostage taking, a tool that could be used by the right flank to hamstring McCarthy's ability to lead the conference and effectively govern.

