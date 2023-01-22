House Foreign Affairs chairman says some members don't understand what's at stake in Ukraine

House Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Rep. Mike McCaul (R-TX) questions U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a hearing the about the State Department's FY2023 budget request in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on April 28, 2022 in Washington, DC.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee sought Sunday to tamp down speculation that the new GOP majority will be less likely to fund aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia, though he did suggest some members of his party may need to be convinced about the need to continue US support.

"I think there's enough support on both sides of the aisle. Majority in the Democratic Party, majority in the Republican," Texas Rep. Michael McCaul told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union," referring to aid to Ukraine. But he added, "We have to educate our members. I don't think they quite understand what's at stake."

