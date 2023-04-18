The House of Representatives on Tuesday failed to override President Joe Biden's veto of a resolution to overturn an Environmental Protection Agency water rule.

Republicans have called the rule federal overreach and argue it places a burden on the agriculture community by being too restrictive in defining what is a navigable waterway. Democrats counter, saying the rule is critical for protecting the nation's waterways and safeguarding clean water.

CNN's Maegan Vazquez, Ali Zaslav and Ted Barrett contributed to this report.

