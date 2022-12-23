The House is expected to vote on a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill Friday as lawmakers look to avoid a government shutdown before rushing home for the holiday break.

The Senate passed the measure Thursday, just ahead of Friday night's funding deadline, along with a bill to extend the deadline by one week, to December 30, in order to give enough time for the year-long bill to be formally processed and sent to President Joe Biden's desk next week.

Kristin Wilson contributed to this report.

